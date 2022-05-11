UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Vice President Calls Upon HCCI And HCSTSI To Work Together For Betterment Of Hyderabad Business Community

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 11:05 PM

The Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Haji Muhammaed Yaqoub on Wednesday called upon the office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry to work together longstanding issues of the business community could be resolved at the earliest

The FPCCI Vice President emphasized this during his visit to HCCI Secretariat along with President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon where he congratulated the newly elected HCCI office bearers on Wednesday.

Haji Muhammad Yaqoub expressed his gratitude over restoration of the HCCI legal status adding that both HCCI and HCSTSI office bearers should strive to resolve the issues of the business community of Hyderabad which are pending due to negligence of the government.

He on the occasion also demanded the government to prepare effective strategy for resolving the issues of the business community so that economy of the country could be improved.

