Open Menu

FPCCI Vice President Hosts Grand Iftar Dinner In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM

FPCCI Vice President hosts Grand Iftar Dinner in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) A grand iftar dinner was hosted by Bilal Waqar Khan, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), in Sukkur.

The event, attended by prominent personalities from politics, social, educational, trade, and journalism, aimed to promote social harmony and brotherhood.

The dinner was attended by MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah and others.

The guests engaged in informal conversations, discussing various topics, including the country's political situation, economic issues, and social welfare.

Bilal Waqar Khan welcomed the guests warmly and expressed his commitment to promoting social harmony and trade development.

The guests praised Bilal Waqar Khan's efforts in organizing the event, saying it would help promote social harmony, brotherhood, and trade development in the region.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr gre ..

UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..

16 hours ago
 RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

16 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

16 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

16 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

16 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

16 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

16 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan