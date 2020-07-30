UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI VP Rejects Indian Propaganda Against Newly Elected SAARC President

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:14 PM

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly elected SAARC President

FPCCI Vice-President Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary says New Dehli is afraid of Pakistan’s increasing role in trade politics of the region and engaged in a baseless propaganda against it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Vice-President Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary rejected the Indian propaganda against newly elected President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik here on Thursday.

In a statement issued from here, Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary said New Delhi was afraid of Pakistan’s increasing role in trade politics of the region and engaged in a baseless propaganda against it.

He said Mr Malik served the business community of the SAARC countries without any biasness and discrimination against any nation. The President, said Mr Chaudhary, was making hectic efforts to promote free trade relation in the region and enhance economic activities which could be helpful in poverty alleviation and meeting other goals set under UN proposed millennium development goals.

He hoped SRRAC Chamber would show great progress under the leadership of Mr Malik.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Business Chambers Of Commerce New Delhi Progress Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

2 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

47 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.