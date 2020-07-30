FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly elected SAARC President

(@fidahassanain)

FPCCI Vice-President Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary says New Dehli is afraid of Pakistan’s increasing role in trade politics of the region and engaged in a baseless propaganda against it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2020) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Vice-President Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary rejected the Indian propaganda against newly elected President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik here on Thursday.

In a statement issued from here, Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary said New Delhi was afraid of Pakistan’s increasing role in trade politics of the region and engaged in a baseless propaganda against it.

He said Mr Malik served the business community of the SAARC countries without any biasness and discrimination against any nation. The President, said Mr Chaudhary, was making hectic efforts to promote free trade relation in the region and enhance economic activities which could be helpful in poverty alleviation and meeting other goals set under UN proposed millennium development goals.

He hoped SRRAC Chamber would show great progress under the leadership of Mr Malik.