FPCCI-VP Satisfied On PTI Govt's Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:28 PM

FPCCI-VP satisfied on PTI govt's performance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman Thursday expressed his satisfaction on overall performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government during last two years and called for more incentives for other major sectors on the pattern of housing sector.

In his comments on two-year performance of PTI government, Sheikh termed the government's decision to declare the housing sector as a revolutionary step.

" Giving status of industry to housing sector was long awaited policy decision and this would give boost to this sector and many allied industries," he said.

The business leader also welcomed the government's decision that the investors making investment in housing sector will be exempted from declaration of source of income . This would bring huge investment into housing industry and ultimately such investment would become a part of documented economy after some time.

FPCCI's Vice President said that realizing the difficulties and challenges to the economy after COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, PTI government responded very positively and announced relief packages. It also reduced the discount (interest) rate to 7 percent which has proved helpful in reviving the economic activities. However, he observed, the interest rate should be reduced further at least by 2 percent.

"Like for housing sector, packages should be given to other sectors as well," he suggested.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team did their best in dealing with coronavirus pandemic.

The government saved the people's life and at the same time kept the economic activity going on to provide them livelihood.

Former vice president of FPCCI, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig appreciated that PTI government's agreement with IPPs ; saving billions of rupees.

The government had also well projected and campaigned against the annexation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

