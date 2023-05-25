UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Welcomes Opening Of UAE's Biggest Visa Center In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FPCCI welcomes opening of UAE's biggest visa center in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Acting President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Suleman Chawla has welcomed the opening and operationalization of UAE's biggest visa centre in Asia in their Karachi Consulate; and, termed it a milestone in fostering the people-to-people (P2P) and business-to-business (B2B) relations between the two brotherly countries.

In a felicitation message on Thursday, Suleman Chawla said that this singular step will go a long way to encourage Pakistani businessmen, entrepreneurs, investors, exporters, tourists and students to opt for various states of UAE as their preferred destination for business and tourism.

Suleman Chawla said that Pakistan, as per the latest census, is a country of 249.56 million; and, Karachi is its business, industrial, shipping, commercial and financial hub – and, FPCCI appreciates Consul General of UAE in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq AlRemeithi for his visionary and proactive role for the business community of Pakistan in general and Karachi in particular.

FPCCI vice president Shabbir Mansha highlighted that UAE is a very important destination for the export of Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled workforce; and, one of the top contributors of workers' remittances for Pakistan. Therefore, UAE is a very important friendly country for Pakistan to maintain foreign exchange reserves; employment opportunities and a strategic environment.

Bakheet Ateeq AlRemeithi informed the FPCCI delegation that businessmen to start getting UAE visas within one working day with minimum required documentation; and, he is, in his personal & official capacities, all committed to enhancing B2B relations; chamber-to-chamber linkages; trade promotion activities; joint ventures; industrial collaborations and travel & tourism between the two countries.

He also invited the business community of Karachi to approach him directly in case of any issues, complaints and delays. He also termed the new facility as customer-business-friendly with no hidden charges – whatsoever.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exchange Business Chambers Of Commerce UAE Hub Visa All Industry Top Asia Employment

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strat ..

Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strategic cooperation and coordinat ..

15 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan affirms UAE&#039;s comm ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to sustainable sports d ..

15 minutes ago
 ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever o ..

ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services sees highest-ever oversubscription for UAE Bookbu ..

60 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on government s ..

1 hour ago
 realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C3 ..

Realme Announces A Special New Price for realme C33 (4+64)

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.