KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Acting President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Suleman Chawla has welcomed the opening and operationalization of UAE's biggest visa centre in Asia in their Karachi Consulate; and, termed it a milestone in fostering the people-to-people (P2P) and business-to-business (B2B) relations between the two brotherly countries.

In a felicitation message on Thursday, Suleman Chawla said that this singular step will go a long way to encourage Pakistani businessmen, entrepreneurs, investors, exporters, tourists and students to opt for various states of UAE as their preferred destination for business and tourism.

Suleman Chawla said that Pakistan, as per the latest census, is a country of 249.56 million; and, Karachi is its business, industrial, shipping, commercial and financial hub – and, FPCCI appreciates Consul General of UAE in Karachi Bakheet Ateeq AlRemeithi for his visionary and proactive role for the business community of Pakistan in general and Karachi in particular.

FPCCI vice president Shabbir Mansha highlighted that UAE is a very important destination for the export of Pakistani skilled and semi-skilled workforce; and, one of the top contributors of workers' remittances for Pakistan. Therefore, UAE is a very important friendly country for Pakistan to maintain foreign exchange reserves; employment opportunities and a strategic environment.

Bakheet Ateeq AlRemeithi informed the FPCCI delegation that businessmen to start getting UAE visas within one working day with minimum required documentation; and, he is, in his personal & official capacities, all committed to enhancing B2B relations; chamber-to-chamber linkages; trade promotion activities; joint ventures; industrial collaborations and travel & tourism between the two countries.

He also invited the business community of Karachi to approach him directly in case of any issues, complaints and delays. He also termed the new facility as customer-business-friendly with no hidden charges – whatsoever.