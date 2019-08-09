FPCCI welcomes Sindh govt ban on polythene bags

Convener, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI's) Standing Committee on Environment, Gulzar Firoz has welcomed the decision of Sindh Government to completely ban on polythene bags in the province

This step will save the province and the country from many environmental and civic issues including choking of sewerage and drain system by polythene bags, said statement issued by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry here on Friday.

He was hopeful that the Government will implement the decision in letter and spirit, and appealed to the manufacturers of polythene bags to kindly obey the laws and cooperate with Sindh Government.