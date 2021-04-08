UrduPoint.com
FPCCI's Office Bearer Hails Opening Of Ghulam Khan Border For Afghan Transit Trade

President Frontier Customs Agents Association KP and Convener FPCCI's Standing Committee on Railways, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has hailed opening of Ghulam Khan border for Afghan Transit Trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :President Frontier Customs Agents Association KP and Convener FPCCI's Standing Committee on Railways, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi has hailed opening of Ghulam Khan border for Afghan Transit Trade.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has this decision will have a very positive impact on bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan which has been reduced from Dollar 2.5 billion to one billion dollar will also recover through opening of trade from this new route, Zia expressed the hope.

He said the new trade route will reduce travelling distance for trucks going from Karachi and Gawadar to Afghanistan by around 400 kilometers, reducing freight charges for the businessmen.

Opening of trade from North Waziristan district will also create thousands of jobs for locals besides similar number of opportunities for technical people from other parts of the country.

The new trade corridor will make easy access of Pakistani products to Central Asian Republics (CARs), Zia went on to say.

He said this decision was patiently waited not only by businessmen of Pakistan, but also of neighbouring Afghanistan.

Zia Sarhadi also appreciated the role played by officials of Custom Collectorate in making this new trade route feasible.

FPCCI office bearer said some difficulties still existed which needs official attention and calls for measures to remove them.

In this regard, Zia said Khost Gumraq Custom House is around six kilometers away from Ghulam Khan border and road is also narrow besides bumpy, making it difficult for vehicles to pass.

He said for maintenance of peace in the area, cooperation of locals is imperative to ensure success of this new trade route.

While concluded Zia said both Pakistan and Afghanistan should chalk out comprehensive policies for removal of obstacles in smooth holding of trade in the region.

