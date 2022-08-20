ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :A 12 member delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's United Business Group (UBG) left for Karachi on Saturday for marathon meetings with business community.

Talking to media here prior to the departure, UBG Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said they had already conducted two consultative meetings successfully, and nominated Atif Ikram as presidential and Arif Jeewa as senior vice president candidates.

The nominations were made purely on the recommendations of the group's 20 member core committee, he said.

He said that it was decided in a democratic manner that the 12 member UBG high level committee must visit Karachi for comprehensive discussion and deliberations for seeking the feedback of the business community about the prospective candidates.

Patron-in-chief of UBG SM Munir has hosted a dinner for business community. He said that only potential and popular candidates who could conveniently sweep election would be finally selected .

He said only merit would prevail in the process of finalisation of the Names of candidates including women VP.

The delegation would also meet various trade bodies and associations affiliated with FPCCI for taking them into confidence for the announcement of candidates, he mentioned.