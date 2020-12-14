The Leadership of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Monday visited Karachi Press Club and held an interactive session with the office bearers and commerce reporters

Led by its Patron-in-Chief, S.M.

Muneer the UBG visiting team included UBG's General Secretary Zubair F.Tufail, Tariq Haleem, Gulzar Feroz, Syed Mazhar Ali and Shakil Dhingra.

S.M.Muneer and Zubair F.Tufail, on the occasion, claimed that their group will sweep the coming FPCCI annual elections.

Prominent on KPC side were its President Imtiaz Khan Faran, Vice President Saeed Sarbazi, Treasury Raja Kamran, Rizwan Bhatti, Ashraf Khan.