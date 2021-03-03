FPIP announces full support to Civil Defence Authority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :President FPIP, Muhammad Imran Taj announced full support towards Civil Defence Authority, Federal Civil Defence Training school, Civil Defense Volunteers engaged in advocacy, consultancy and training.

At the event to launch 'On Call Firefighter Program', Civil Defence Authority's role was endorsed and appreciated at the event including their efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

FPIP announced the 'On Call Firefighter program,' which will develop voluntary Firefighters throughout the country. The volunteers will work with Civil Defence and Fire authorities, in times of emergencies and disasters, said release on Wednesday.

Secretary General of FPIP, Muhammad Ovais spoke on strong civil protection and preserving the national economy.

The commander of Civil Defence, Arif Moin said the Civil Defence supports the initiative of On Call Firefighters put forward by FPIP and also emphasized the importance of the International Civil Defence Day.

Commandant (Retd) Sarfaraz Hussain Jaffari, spoke on the importance of civilian efforts, and how civilian efforts and cooperation could have significant effects.

Dr. Tariq Saifullah from Civil Defence applauded FPIP initiative, which will bring FPIP and Civil Defence closer, and they could work together for the betterment of the society.

The Civil Defence volunteers worked for three days continuously in flyover disaster. Thus, the strength of volunteers was not challenge able. Head of FPIP Youth Wing, Rizwan Jaffar spoke on the role of government, Civil Defence, volunteers and they should be taken seriously and the government should invest on the people to raise awareness on disasters and emergencies.

Chief Guest from Civil Defence, Shahid Masroor said FPIP initiatives were welcomed, and would be willing to work together.

He also emphasised that the Civil Defence not only works on fire but on other emergencies and disasters as well.

He also highlighted some Civil Defence activities in Karachi like inspections, trainings, enforcing notices for fire safety of the buildings.

He also said there were many volunteers working in many industries, they however required youth to enroll as volunteers in Civil Defence.

Momentums of appreciations were presented to all speakers and FPIP's HSE Wing Head Miss Zulekha, Azmat Ali and Asadullah and Saeed Jadoon.

FPIP's Public Relations Secretary, Naeem Yousuf's message was played in a video from him from Ormara, Baluchistan for the appreciation of celebration of International Civil Defence Day by FPIP and Civil Defence.