Open Menu

FPPCI Calls For Enhanced Investment & Efforts To Unlock Vast Potential Of Pak’s Tourism Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FPPCI calls for enhanced investment & efforts to unlock vast potential of Pak’s tourism industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) FPCCI Central Standing Committee on 'Tourism Industry' has called for enhanced investment and efforts to unlock the vast potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry.

While celebrating "World Tourism Day" 2024-25 at the FPCCI President Secretariat in Islamabad yesterday, the attendees of the meeting said that the tourism is an invisible export and it's foreign exchange earnings can contribute to the adjustment in balance of payments position of the country.

The event organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) featured prominent international guests, including Ms. Harerimana Fatou, Ambassador of Rwanda and High Commissioner-Designate of the Republic of Rwanda, Mr. Ito Takeshi, Minister/Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan, and Mr. A. Christy Ruban, Deputy Head of Mission of Sri Lanka, Indonesian Ambassador, representative of JAICA.

Executive Members of FPCCI, representative of Pakistan Hotel Association, Pakistan Association of Tours Operators Pakistan Travels Mart and others were also attended on celebration ceremony.

Mr. Tariq Mehmood Jadoon, Vice President of FPCCI, noted that the tourism sector is a major employer, providing opportunities in hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, and tour operations.

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation(PTDC) Mr Aftab ur Rehman Rana vowed to make all-out efforts in promoting tourism industry in the country.

He said PTDC, with the support of government would ensure provision of maximum facilities to the national and international tourists.

Mr. Salman Javed, Convener of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Tourism Economy emphasized how tourism-related employment can reduce poverty and improve living standards, particularly in rural and underdeveloped regions with popular tourist destinations.

Mr. Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman of the FPCCI Capital Office, reiterated FPCCI’s commitment to promoting tourism and stressed the need for collective efforts to uplift the nation's economy through tourism.

Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination FPCCI, emphasized the potential of tourism to not only bring socioeconomic benefits but also improve Pakistan’s global image.

The celebration function were rounded off with cutting cake presented by the College of Hotel & Tourism Management.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Exchange Chambers Of Commerce Sri Lanka Hotel Tours Japan Rwanda PTDC Event Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

2 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

2 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

4 hours ago
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

4 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

5 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

9 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan