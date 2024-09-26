- Home
FPPCI Calls For Enhanced Investment & Efforts To Unlock Vast Potential Of Pak’s Tourism Industry
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) FPCCI Central Standing Committee on 'Tourism Industry' has called for enhanced investment and efforts to unlock the vast potential of Pakistan’s tourism industry.
While celebrating "World Tourism Day" 2024-25 at the FPCCI President Secretariat in Islamabad yesterday, the attendees of the meeting said that the tourism is an invisible export and it's foreign exchange earnings can contribute to the adjustment in balance of payments position of the country.
The event organised by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) featured prominent international guests, including Ms. Harerimana Fatou, Ambassador of Rwanda and High Commissioner-Designate of the Republic of Rwanda, Mr. Ito Takeshi, Minister/Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan, and Mr. A. Christy Ruban, Deputy Head of Mission of Sri Lanka, Indonesian Ambassador, representative of JAICA.
Executive Members of FPCCI, representative of Pakistan Hotel Association, Pakistan Association of Tours Operators Pakistan Travels Mart and others were also attended on celebration ceremony.
Mr. Tariq Mehmood Jadoon, Vice President of FPCCI, noted that the tourism sector is a major employer, providing opportunities in hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, and tour operations.
Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation(PTDC) Mr Aftab ur Rehman Rana vowed to make all-out efforts in promoting tourism industry in the country.
He said PTDC, with the support of government would ensure provision of maximum facilities to the national and international tourists.
Mr. Salman Javed, Convener of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Tourism Economy emphasized how tourism-related employment can reduce poverty and improve living standards, particularly in rural and underdeveloped regions with popular tourist destinations.
Mr. Karim Aziz Malik, Chairman of the FPCCI Capital Office, reiterated FPCCI’s commitment to promoting tourism and stressed the need for collective efforts to uplift the nation's economy through tourism.
Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination FPCCI, emphasized the potential of tourism to not only bring socioeconomic benefits but also improve Pakistan’s global image.
The celebration function were rounded off with cutting cake presented by the College of Hotel & Tourism Management.
