UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPRC Continue To Providing Shelter, Rehabilitation To Victims

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:00 PM

FPRC continue to providing shelter, rehabilitation to victims

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre for Women (FPRC) attached department of Ministry of Human Rights had provided shelter and free psychological counseling services to a number of registered cases including 850 victims, 1265 accommodated,121 reconciliation vocational.

FPRC also provided the training to 159 women informal education and counseling cases 23716 were addressed.

According to the data released by Ministry of Human Rights, the Center protects and promotes women rights through refuge, rehabilitation, legal and medical aid.

Through trained and professional staff, the Shelter Home is committed for offering assistance to victims of violence round the clock, it stated.

Related Topics

Education Women Family

Recent Stories

UAE conducts further 112,546 COVID-19 tests in 24 ..

20 minutes ago

UAEFA President receives coronavirus vaccine

1 hour ago

Zayed University, Mexican Embassy discuss ways of ..

1 hour ago

India reports 470 COVID-19 deaths, 46,963 new case ..

2 hours ago

Arabic Language Centre, Alef Education sign MoU to ..

2 hours ago

Mexico reports 6,151 new coronavirus cases, 464 mo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.