FPSC Announces Results Of CSS Written Exams 2022

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 08:32 PM

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Tuesday announced the results of the CSS written examination of the year 2022.

According to the FPSC details, the ratio of candidates who passed in the CSS 2022 written exam was remained 1.94 percent.

A total of 32, 059 candidates applied in CSS exam out of which 20, 262 candidates appeared in the CSS written exams.

Meanwhile, as many as 393 candidates have cleared the written exam.

FPSC will announce soon the schedule of medical and psychological check up, interview, and viva of successful candidate.

