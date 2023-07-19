FPSC Chairman appointment welcomed

The appointment of Mr Shahid Ashraf Tarar as the new Chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) comes as a relief for the officers who had been patiently waiting for their long-standing promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The appointment of Mr Shahid Ashraf Tarar as the new Chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) comes as a relief for the officers who had been patiently waiting for their long-standing promotion.

The promotion of officers in BPS-19 and above required to hold meeting of the CSB and deliberations on eligible candidates but the absence of the FPSC chairman brought the promotion process to a standstill, causing distress and helplessness among the officers.

The affected officers, some of whom have dedicated approximately 30 years of their lives to government service, had found themselves in a state of uncertainty. These officers had tirelessly devoted their youth, energy, and expertise to serving the nation, and the prolonged wait for their well-deserved promotions had taken a toll on their morale and motivation.

This appointment comes as a ray of hope for officers in the BPS-19 and above who were particularly on the verge of retirement and awaiting their long-standing promotion to the next grades.

Dr Rahima Rehman, president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association, welcomed the appointment of Mr Shahid Ashraf Tarar while talking to APP and considered it good news for officers who have been awaiting their long-standing promotions.

She appealed to the new chairman to promptly direct the relevant offices to convene the CSB meeting, allowing for the promotion of officers who have dedicated their services and expertise to the nation.