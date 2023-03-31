FPSC recommended 2161, 2293 candidates in years 2021, 2022 respectively: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Friday apprised the Senate that Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) recommended 2161 candidates for appointments against advertised vacancies in 2021 which included 221 officers from Balochistan as per the provincial quota.

In response to a question during the Question Hour, the minister said that FPSC recommended 2293 candidates against advertised vacancies in 2022 which included 133 officers from Balochistan. As many as 30 seats could not be filled, he added.