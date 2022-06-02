Fragile economy leads to destabilization of countries: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said poor economies led to destabilization and downfall of the countries

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said poor economies led to destabilization and downfall of the countries.

Addressing a public gathering here at Bisham, Imran Khan said the Soviet Union was disintegrated due to economic instability.

He said corruption and injustice were major contributors towards economic downfall, and his party was struggling for their elimination.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was created in the name of islam and it could achieve the glory if its all citizens adhered to the Islamic teachings. "We need to break the shackles of fears as no country can make progress until the powerful are held accountable." He said Pakistan's economic growth was linked with an independent foreign policy and taking of decisions in the national interest.

He said the PTI would continue its struggle till holding of free and fair election. Any political party, which got majority in the election, would be morally justified to form government, he added.

The former prime minister claimed that during his government, the country witnessed 6 percent GDP growth while industrial production was moving upward, besides increase in foreign remittances. The coronavirus was controlled under a strategy while employment opportunities were provided to the people during the pandemic, he added.

He said thousands of precious innocent lives were lost during 400 drones strikes carried out in the merged tribal districts in the past.

Imran Khan said relations with India could not be normalized until it stopped unless atrocities and abuses against the innocent people of held Kashmir. Similarly, he added, ties could not be established with Israel till the resolution of Palestine issue.

He said holding a peaceful protest was the democratic right of political parties. He would announce about his next strategy at Dir public meeting.

He appreciated PTI leadership for winning majority seats in local government elections in Shangla.