UrduPoint.com

Fragile Economy Leads To Destabilization Of Countries: Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Fragile economy leads to destabilization of countries: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said poor economies led to destabilization and downfall of the countries

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said poor economies led to destabilization and downfall of the countries.

Addressing a public gathering here at Bisham, Imran Khan said the Soviet Union was disintegrated due to economic instability.

He said corruption and injustice were major contributors towards economic downfall, and his party was struggling for their elimination.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was created in the name of islam and it could achieve the glory if its all citizens adhered to the Islamic teachings. "We need to break the shackles of fears as no country can make progress until the powerful are held accountable." He said Pakistan's economic growth was linked with an independent foreign policy and taking of decisions in the national interest.

He said the PTI would continue its struggle till holding of free and fair election. Any political party, which got majority in the election, would be morally justified to form government, he added.

The former prime minister claimed that during his government, the country witnessed 6 percent GDP growth while industrial production was moving upward, besides increase in foreign remittances. The coronavirus was controlled under a strategy while employment opportunities were provided to the people during the pandemic, he added.

He said thousands of precious innocent lives were lost during 400 drones strikes carried out in the merged tribal districts in the past.

Imran Khan said relations with India could not be normalized until it stopped unless atrocities and abuses against the innocent people of held Kashmir. Similarly, he added, ties could not be established with Israel till the resolution of Palestine issue.

He said holding a peaceful protest was the democratic right of political parties. He would announce about his next strategy at Dir public meeting.

He appreciated PTI leadership for winning majority seats in local government elections in Shangla.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Imran Khan Corruption Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Israel Palestine Poor Progress Dir Shangla All Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belarusian, Hungarian Defense Officials Discuss Si ..

Belarusian, Hungarian Defense Officials Discuss Situation in Eastern Europe - Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 US Wants to Sustain Limits on Russian Arms Systems ..

US Wants to Sustain Limits on Russian Arms Systems Under New START Beyond 2026 - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Wants to Expand Arms Control to Cover Russian T ..

US Wants to Expand Arms Control to Cover Russian Theater Range Weapons - Senior ..

2 minutes ago
 Police bust gang of motorbike snatchers

Police bust gang of motorbike snatchers

2 minutes ago
 US Ready to Consider New Round of Strategic Talks ..

US Ready to Consider New Round of Strategic Talks With Russia - State Dept. Offi ..

22 minutes ago
 Russian Upper House Speaker Announces Russia's Com ..

Russian Upper House Speaker Announces Russia's Comeback to Africa During Trip to ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.