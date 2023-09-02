Fragmentation of erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir is not acceptable to Kashmiris, AJK President.

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) ; September 1st. (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while stressing the need for resolving the Kashmir issue peacefully in accordance with the UNSC resolution, has said that the fragmentation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a ceremony hosted to mark 2nd martyrdom anniversary of towering Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani, held in the federal metropolis Friday night, the president said, "Let it be clear that Kashmiris will not allow the partition of Kashmir under any circumstances".

Referring to the historical context of the lingering dispute, Barrister Chaudhry said that all that Kashmiris wanted was the implementation of the UN resolutions that guaranteed the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Paying eulogizing tributes to the veteran liberation leader and former APHC chairman, he said, Syed Ali Gilani was a great leader and fearless advocate of Kashmiris' right to self-determination who devoted his entire life to the freedom movement of Kashmir.

"Today, on the occasion of his (Gilani) second martyrdom anniversary, we renew our pledge to continue his mission and pursue the noble cause with diligence and determination", he said.

The AJK president, while reaffirming full support to the ongoing freedom struggle, said that the government and people on this side of the line of control (LoC) stand in support and solidarity of their Kashmiri brethren in their battle against the Indian occupation.He said that all political parties were on the same page on the issue of Kashmir.

Referring to the Indian government's nefarious designs in the region, Barrister Chaudhry said that the BJP government was hell-bent on changing the region's demography by settling Hindus in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that by altering the region's demography, the Modi government wants to install a Hindu Chief Minister in the region in order to lend legitimacy to the actions it has taken on and after 5th August 2019.He said that India's 900,000 army deployed in length and breadth of Kashmir was involved in gross human rights violations in the region.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people, the president said that the day was not far when the people of occupied Kashmir would achieve their cherished goal for which they offered unprecedented sacrifices. Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that Kashmiris living abroad should also play their role in highlighting the freedom movement.

Regarding the growing awareness of Kashmir at the international level, he said, besides the British and EU Parliamentarians, human rights bodies have also condemned India's barbarism and brutality in occupied Kashmir and urged the Indian government to stop bloodshed and violence in the region.

The event was also attended and addressed by former Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, former Chairman Senate Syed Nair Hussain Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights Mashaal Hussain Malik, Senator Talha Mehmood, former Federal Minister Nisar A. Memon, Government Ministers Chaudhry Akhlaq, Zafar Malik, Former minister Syed Shaukat Shah, PFUJ president Afzal Butt, former federal minister Jay Salik, Raja Najabat Hussain, Abdul Hameed Lone and others.