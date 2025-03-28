Open Menu

Fragrance To Welcome People At Eidgahs In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Fragrance from eye catching floral designs would welcome the worshippers when they set their foot inside any grand Eidgah on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr as commissioner Amir Kareem Khan has ordered to adorn entrance points at main Eidgahs with temporary floral gates across Multan division comprising Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts.

Hundreds of thousands of believers are observing fast, a religious obligation they perform during sacred month of Ramazan every year, but at the same time they are also geared up to celebrate upcoming Eid joyously with their loved ones. As Eid festivities are drawing closer, shopping is gaining momentum with markets and Bazaars packed with buyers looking for new clothes, pairs of shoe, gifts and essential ingredients of traditional sweets like ‘Sheer Khurma’ they cook and present to guests on Eid day.

Arrangements on this Eid should represent a remarkable transformation from the past, the commissioner said and ordered decorating cities’ entrance and exit points, sprinkling limestone powder on roads and streets leading to Eid prayer sites, and colorful banners bearing Eid greetings should welcome worshippers with warmth and festivity.

Moving beyond mere decoration, commissioner Khan ordered exemplary cleanliness, and public spaces free from encroachments.

“The entire Multan division should resonate with the spirit of Eid to bring smiles to the faces of citizens,” the commissioner said. Anticipating surge in travel during the festive days, he directed authorities to maintain cleanliness at bus terminals and rigorously monitor transport fares, ensuring that passengers were not overcharged. "Let every traveler entering Multan feel the joy of Eid," he said, instructing for beautification efforts to extend to the cities’ gateways.

