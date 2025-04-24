Open Menu

Framework Agreement On Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Rail Project Soon: Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Framework agreement on Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan rail project soon: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday expressed the hope that the respective three countries would soon sign the framework agreement for Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line Project.

The project was discussed during a telephonic discussion between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The deputy prime minister shared with him his recent discussions in Kabul regarding the project and hoped that the three countries would soon sign the framework agreement for this important regional connectivity project.

Both leaders also discussed strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing economic and trade connectivity, promoting people-to-people ties, and exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

4 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

13 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

13 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

13 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

13 hours ago
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

13 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

13 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

14 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

14 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

14 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan