Framework being evolved to bring private sector in agriculture, industrialization: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said a framework was being evolved to bring the private sector in agriculture and industrialization under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Bajwa, who is also Chairman of CPEC Authority, said in a tweet he held a detailed meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here at his office.

The ambassador, he said, specially thanked Pakistan for expeditious work on the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Development Agreement.

"Our focus remained on framework to bring private sector in agriculture and industrialisation," he added.