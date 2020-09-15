UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Framework Being Evolved To Bring Private Sector In Agriculture, Industrialization: Asim Bajwa

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:27 PM

Framework being evolved to bring private sector in agriculture, industrialization: Asim Bajwa

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said a framework was being evolved to bring the private sector in agriculture and industrialization under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said a framework was being evolved to bring the private sector in agriculture and industrialization under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Bajwa, who is also Chairman of CPEC Authority, said in a tweet he held a detailed meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing here at his office.

The ambassador, he said, specially thanked Pakistan for expeditious work on the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Development Agreement.

"Our focus remained on framework to bring private sector in agriculture and industrialisation," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Agriculture CPEC Agreement

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

31 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 86,879 COVID-19 t ..

46 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

1 hour ago

Borrell's Tongue-Slip May Show Proficiency in Bela ..

3 minutes ago

EU Stands in Solidarity With Greece Amid Athens-An ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers Discuss Bilate ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.