France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastation

French President Macron and PM Shehbaz have agreed on mobilizing international support for Pakistan to help recover and rebuild it's economy on a sustainable footing in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods in Pakistan related to climate change.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and French President Emmanuel Macron have held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Besides exchange of views on enhancement of bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed on mobilizing international support for Pakistan to help recover and rebuild its economy on a sustainable footing in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods in Pakistan related to climate change.

In order to gather the relevant International Financial partners and the development partners, France will host an international conference before the end of the year aiming at contributing to the rehabilitation and the reconstruction of flood affected areas of Pakistan and, with the help of climate-resilient reconstruction related financing, to accelerate transition to renewable energy.