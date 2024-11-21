France Backs Global Fight Against Polio In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, has reaffirmed France’s support for Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts, highlighting international collaboration as key to tackling this pressing health challenge.
Speaking at a gathering hosted at the French residence, Ambassador Galey welcomed prominent figures, including Secretary Niaz, Ayesha Farooq, the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio, and Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Health. Representatives from the Polio Oversight board (POB), diplomatic missions, NGOs, and other organizations were also present.
The ambassador opened by emphasizing the importance of the event, which brought together diverse stakeholders from Pakistan and abroad. He commended the collective commitment to eradicating polio, a mission requiring concerted efforts across sectors and borders.
“If so many organizations are rallying around this cause, it is because it is a critical and urgent one, for Pakistan and for the world,” Galey stated. He acknowledged the invaluable role of POB visits to Pakistan and Afghanistan, which enable partners to assess on-ground realities, evaluate progress, and fine-tune strategies.
Ambassador Galey praised the Pakistani government’s strong political commitment to polio eradication, as observed by POB Chair Dr. Chris Elias and the delegation during their visit.
He singled out Ayesha Farooq for her leadership in coordinating national and international stakeholders to address the challenge.
Galey also paid tribute to the health workers and security personnel involved in vaccination campaigns across Pakistan. Acknowledging the risks they face, he noted the courage required to combat misinformation about vaccines and reach vulnerable communities, often in challenging and dangerous circumstances.
“Many of these workers have sacrificed their lives for this cause,” he said, underscoring their dedication to protecting children’s health and ensuring a polio-free future.
Highlighting France’s role in the global effort, Galey announced a concessional loan of €50 million (approximately $55 million), extended through the French development agency in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Signed in July 2024, this funding supports the World Health Organization’s (WHO) polio program in Pakistan, covering critical areas like salaries for health workers and program monitoring.
“This financial commitment reflects France’s dedication to global health initiatives,” Galey said.
The ambassador underscored the importance of international cooperation in addressing issues like polio eradication, climate change, and disease control. “Global challenges demand global action,” he remarked, stressing that viruses and diseases recognize no borders.
Galey reiterated France’s commitment to multilateralism and collective action, alongside its European Union partners. He praised the Polio Oversight Board for exemplifying this collaborative spirit.
In his concluding remarks, Galey expressed gratitude to all partners for their tireless efforts to eradicate polio and protect future generations. He emphasized that the union of public and private efforts remains essential to achieving this goal.
“Together, we can overcome these challenges,” he concluded, reaffirming France’s support for a polio-free Pakistan and a healthier world.
