France-based Forum Urges Global Action Against Human Rights Abuses In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Paris-based Jammu & Kashmir Forum France has appealed to the international community to take immediate notice of the escalating Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The forum, which represents the Kashmiri diaspora globally, also condemned India's attempts to alter the demographic makeup of the Muslim-majority region, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Sunday.

The forum's chairman, Chaudhry Naeem Akhtar, paid a rich tribute to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his fourth martyrdom anniversary. Akhtar described Geelani as the "Father of Hurriyat" and a great leader of the Kashmir freedom movement.

He praised Geelani's unwavering stance on Kashmir's accession to Pakistan, which he represented with immense courage and logic.

Akhtar emphasized that Geelani's role in the Kashmir freedom movement is a milestone, and his sacrifices and determination serve as a guiding light for future generations.

He noted that despite Geelani's passing, his ideas and philosophy remain alive in the hearts of the Kashmiri people. Akhtar concluded that every attempt to crush the Kashmiri struggle for freedom will fail.

The Jammu & Kashmir Forum France urged the international community to play its part in granting the Kashmiri people their legitimate right to self-determination. Akhtar emphasized that the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom is not a temporary or emotional slogan but an invincible reality.

The forum strongly condemned India's oppressive behavior, including its actions during Geelani's burial. Akhtar called on the international community to take strict notice of India's human rights abuses and demographic changes in IIOJK.

