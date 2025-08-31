France-based Forum Urges Global Action Against Human Rights Abuses In IIOJK
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Paris-based Jammu & Kashmir Forum France has appealed to the international community to take immediate notice of the escalating Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
The forum, which represents the Kashmiri diaspora globally, also condemned India's attempts to alter the demographic makeup of the Muslim-majority region, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Sunday.
The forum's chairman, Chaudhry Naeem Akhtar, paid a rich tribute to veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his fourth martyrdom anniversary. Akhtar described Geelani as the "Father of Hurriyat" and a great leader of the Kashmir freedom movement.
He praised Geelani's unwavering stance on Kashmir's accession to Pakistan, which he represented with immense courage and logic.
Akhtar emphasized that Geelani's role in the Kashmir freedom movement is a milestone, and his sacrifices and determination serve as a guiding light for future generations.
He noted that despite Geelani's passing, his ideas and philosophy remain alive in the hearts of the Kashmiri people. Akhtar concluded that every attempt to crush the Kashmiri struggle for freedom will fail.
The Jammu & Kashmir Forum France urged the international community to play its part in granting the Kashmiri people their legitimate right to self-determination. Akhtar emphasized that the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom is not a temporary or emotional slogan but an invincible reality.
The forum strongly condemned India's oppressive behavior, including its actions during Geelani's burial. Akhtar called on the international community to take strict notice of India's human rights abuses and demographic changes in IIOJK.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal minister pledges maximum relief to flood victims in Chiniot53 seconds ago
-
AJK launches 4-Day Polio eradication drive to protect children58 seconds ago
-
Delivery of quality foodstuff to consumers stands as the top priority of the state admin: AJK PM1 minute ago
-
Kohat police vow to crack down on criminal elements1 minute ago
-
France-based forum urges global action against human rights abuses in IIOJK1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab inaugurates dry waste project in Paswal, Attock1 minute ago
-
District administration actively engaged in flood relief and rehabilitation: DC11 minutes ago
-
Philanthropic effort brings relief to thirsty community in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Turkiye are two countries but one nation: Cemal Sangu21 minutes ago
-
Governor condoles with family of martyred lawyer21 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns potential floods in AJK in next 24 hrs21 minutes ago
-
400 students present research works at LUMHS conference21 minutes ago