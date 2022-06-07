France CG calls on Acting Governor of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Christian Testot, Consul General of France in Pakistan on Tuesday called on the Acting Governor of Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali in the Speaker's Chamber here.

During the meeting, various issues of mutual interest including trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and France were discussed.

Jan Jamali while apprising French CG of the government's priorities of eradicating ignorance, backwardness and poverty and providing health, education, clean drinking water and other basic necessities to the people said that there are excellent investment opportunities in Pakistan especially in Balochistan.

"Balochistan province is a mineral rich province, "the Acting Governor said urging CG that France should invest in the development of various sectors in Balochistan so that the living standards of the people could be improved.

French experience is crucial for the promotion of tourism and mineral development in the coastal belt of Balochistan and we want to benefit from France's expertise.

Jan Jamali also briefed the French Consul General Christian Testot on the structure of the Balochistan Assembly and parliamentary traditions.

Expressing his deep satisfaction over the stability of the democratic process in Pakistan, the Consul General of France, Mr. Christian Testot, said that France accords great importance to the development and reforms taking place in all walks of life in Balochistan.

Mr. Christian Testott said that France would take advantage of the investment opportunities in Pakistan.