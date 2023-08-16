Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 05:54 PM

France commits 3 million to support UNICEF's health and immunization efforts in flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Government of France has allocated 3 million Euros (nearly 3.27 million USD) to support UNICEF's humanitarian response in flood-affected areas.

This vital funding will strengthen Primary healthcare and immunization services in the most affected districts in Sindh province, targeting 1.9 million children and women.

This contribution from France follows the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan, co-hosted by the United Nations and the Government of Pakistan in Geneva, earlier this year.

The conference garnered international support for flood recovery and rehabilitation, as well as long-term partnerships to build Pakistan's climate resilience and adaptation.

"Children are often the first victims of crises and natural disasters, but also those who bear invisible scars for the longest time. France is pleased to partner with UNICEF to expand access to primary health care and improve immunization services for the most vulnerable communities in Sindh," stated Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan.

Sindh province was particularly hard hit by last year's floods. Approximately 14.5 million people were affected and almost 1,000 health facilities were damaged or destroyed.

Communities and health workers were displaced, while medical supplies and services were damaged and disrupted.

Over the past year, UNICEF has reached 3.6 million people with primary healthcare services in flood affected areas, but for many communities, adequate healthcare remains out of reach.

"The onset of the monsoon exacerbates the health risks for children and women in flood-affected areas. The spread of diseases, such as malaria, dengue and Acute Watery Diarrhoea are a particular concern. This generous and important funding from France enables UNICEF to expand critical healthcare and strengthen immunization services during a time of great need," said Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

The devastating floods in 2022 affected nearly 33 million people, including 16 million children, and was widely recognized as a climate-induced disaster.

Despite contributing less than one per cent of global greenhouse emissions, Pakistan is considered one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change.

International cooperation and strong partnerships are key to urgently address the climate crisis, find scalable solutions, and protect the lives of children and the most vulnerable communities, and the services they depend on.

