France Embassy Condemns Act Of Terrorism In Quetta
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Embassy of France in Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the heinous act of terrorism perpetrated in Quetta the other day.
In a statement on its social media accounts, the embassy said, “Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. We stand with Pakistan against terrorism.”
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal pays tribute to security forces on killing terrorists in N. Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
VC Faisalabad highlights collaboration in advancement of higher education in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Youth entrepreneurship to get Rs300 bln boost under PM's business loan scheme: Chairman2 minutes ago
-
3 held for visa fraud12 minutes ago
-
SU conducts Pre-entry test for admission to LLM12 minutes ago
-
Overseas Sikh pilgrims appreciate Pakistan's hospitality, security measures22 minutes ago
-
Annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Datar to begin on Nov 1132 minutes ago
-
Youth crushed to death32 minutes ago
-
PHP penalize 2340 smoky vehicles42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's cultural pride on display at Lok Mela 2024; draws record-breaking crowds52 minutes ago
-
Seraiki Ghazal founder Iqbal Sokri leaves lasting literary legacy52 minutes ago
-
Pak HC issues visas to Sikh pilgrims for birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak2 hours ago