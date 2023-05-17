UrduPoint.com

France Embassy To Celebrate 'French Alumni Day' In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The first-ever 'French Alumni Day', the world day of international graduates from French Higher Education, will be held in May 2023 in France and worldwide, including Pakistan.

"In France, Alumni from all countries will be celebrated during a special gathering hosted by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, at the Ministry on May 23, "said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

In Pakistan, the French Embassy, Campus France Pakistan, and France Alumni Pakistan will invite all Pakistanis who got a part of their higher education and professional training in France to meet each other and with Embassy representatives and companies.

The Alumni gatherings will be arranged in Karachi on May 19, Islamabad on May 20, and Lahore on May 28, respectively.

The events in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore will open with a welcome speech given by respectively Nicolas Galey, the Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Alexis Chahtahtinsky, Consul General of France in Karachi and Habib Anwar, Honorary Consul of France in Lahore.

The Higher Education and Scientific Attaché of the French Embassy in Pakistan and the Campus France Pakistan officer will present the French Alumni Network in Pakistan.

Outstanding Pak-France Alumni will be invited to share their life and success stories. There will also be time for alumni to do networking with representatives from the French community, corporate and academic sectors.

