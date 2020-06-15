UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Eulogizes Quality, Inexpensive 'Made In Pakistan' Face Masks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:44 PM

France eulogizes quality, inexpensive 'Made in Pakistan' face masks

French authorities and media have lauded quality reusable face masks imported by leading companies with the tag of "Made in Pakistan" to cater growing demand to fight against COVID-19 pandemic in France

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :French authorities and media have lauded quality reusable face masks imported by leading companies with the tag of "Made in Pakistan" to cater growing demand to fight against COVID-19 pandemic in France.

After the spread of coronavirus pandemic in France, the demand for the face masks and other protective equipment multiplied and French firms were unable to meet the demand in time.

Orders were placed outside and notably a company in Rez� and another in Montlu�on that specialise in professional clothing consulted manufacturers in Pakistan, "everyone saw the words Made in Pakistan on the labels," reported leading French newspaper Ouest France.

The paper reported that the masks had arrived in residents' mailboxes, wrapped in pretty plastic bags.

The quality cloth masks, washable and reusable for fifty times, made according to Afnor norms, were ordered by the region of Saint Nazaire.

It was also reported that two masks were given to each resident and a total of 280,000 masks were distributed.

The French daily said although the local authorities turned to French companies listed for the quality of their products and services and their ability to respect deadlines.

But as the orders exceeded the production capacities of French suppliers who subcontracted the orders to places where production is both quick and inexpensive.

Pakistan's in time response to cater the French residents' demand of face masks was widely obliged by the health authorities and local media.

Related Topics

Pakistan France Company Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impa ..

1 minute ago

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

25 minutes ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

31 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri Decree to establish ..

46 minutes ago

Iran urges IAEA to avoid unconstructive decisions ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai’s economy continues exceptional performanc ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.