France eulogizes quality, inexpensive 'Made in Pakistan' face masks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :French authorities and media have lauded quality reusable face masks imported by leading companies with the tag of "Made in Pakistan" to cater growing demand to fight against COVID-19 pandemic in France.

After the spread of coronavirus pandemic in France, the demand for the face masks and other protective equipment multiplied and French firms were unable to meet the demand in time.

Orders were placed outside and notably a company in Rez� and another in Montlu�on that specialise in professional clothing consulted manufacturers in Pakistan, "everyone saw the words Made in Pakistan on the labels," reported leading French newspaper Ouest France.

The paper reported that the masks had arrived in residents' mailboxes, wrapped in pretty plastic bags.

The quality cloth masks, washable and reusable for fifty times, made according to Afnor norms, were ordered by the region of Saint Nazaire.

It was also reported that two masks were given to each resident and a total of 280,000 masks were distributed.

The French daily said although the local authorities turned to French companies listed for the quality of their products and services and their ability to respect deadlines.

But as the orders exceeded the production capacities of French suppliers who subcontracted the orders to places where production is both quick and inexpensive.

Pakistan's in time response to cater the French residents' demand of face masks was widely obliged by the health authorities and local media.