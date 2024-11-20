France, Global partners unite against polio in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A $55 million financial package, including $20 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has been allocated to strengthen polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.

The initiative, facilitated by the French development agency Agence Française de Développement (AFD), was announced during the visit of the Polio Oversight board (POB) to Pakistan.

A reception to welcome the POB delegation was hosted by French Ambassador Nicolas Galey at his residence.

The Polio Oversight Board, the key decision-making body of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), is in Pakistan to review ongoing efforts, engage stakeholders, and discuss ways to address the ongoing polio outbreak.

The $55 million support, formalized in July 2024, includes a concessional loan and a grant, made possible through a partnership involving the Government of Pakistan and the Gates Foundation.

The funding helps WHO and other partners pay frontline workers and strengthen monitoring and surveillance mechanisms critical to polio eradication.

Speaking about France's contribution, the embassy reiterated its commitment to supporting global health programs, emphasizing the importance of eradicating polio for public health and global development.

The POB's visit, seen as pivotal, brings together leaders from GPEI partners, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, UNICEF, Rotary International, the US CDC, and Gavi.

The delegation also includes representatives from Saudi Arabia, which recently pledged $500 million to global polio efforts.

Key members of the visiting delegation include Dr. Chris Elias, Chair of the Polio Oversight Board and President of Global Development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

Sanjay Wijesekera, UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia. Aziz Memon Rotary International Trustee and National PolioPlus Committee Chairman.

Representatives from the US CDC, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, and Saudi dignitaries.

The Board's visit provides an opportunity to assess the challenges in controlling the outbreak and recalibrate strategies for achieving a polio-free Pakistan.

AFD’s involvement in Pakistan reflects its broader mandate to promote sustainable development. With activities spanning over 120 countries, AFD finances public sector projects, supports NGOs, and contributes to global goals like climate action, education, and healthcare. Its ongoing work underscores France’s commitment to international solidarity and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The collaboration between the Government of Pakistan, international donors, and agencies highlights the importance of collective action in tackling polio. With POB’s oversight and continued funding, efforts are expected to gain momentum, bringing Pakistan closer to eradicating the disease.