ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Government of Pakistan and the Government of France, represented by the French Development Agency (FDA) on Thursday signed a 22 million financing agreement to extend technical and financial support for the renovation of Lahore Fort.

The Heritage and Urban Regeneration in Lahore (HURL) project is part of the Walled City Lahore Master Plan and aimed at renovation, restoration of the Lahore Fort; which is a symbol of Pakistan's rich history and a landmark of Mughal heritage and generate additional income and jobs through promotion of tourism, said a French Embassy news release.

The focus areas will be promoting tourism, generating additional economic activities and building climate change resilience for local communities.

The Fort and Walled City of Lahore, located in the heart of a metropolis of 11 million inhabitants, comprise a group of various singular monuments of exceptional historical and cultural value, and dense ancient neighborhoods.

The listing of the fort as a World Heritage Site in Danger in 1981 by UNESCO highlighted the many threats to its integrity. �In 2012, the Government of Punjab, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) began a decade-long conservation initiative to restore and develop the site.

French Ambassador in Pakistan Nicolas Galey said, "France is proud to be part of the ambitious plan of the Punjab Government to develop and promote the unique cultural heritage of Lahore. The rehabilitation and development of the Lahore Fort surroundings will be a powerful engine of sustainable economic development of the city by increasing the tourist attractiveness of the places and improving the living conditions of the riparian populations." The financing of the HURL project will span over 5 years and it is expected to contribute to the restoration and enhancement of the Lahore Fort strengthening its resilience.

The project will also generate additional income, employment, especially for women and the transgender community. It will also expand tourism development by including the neighbourhoods around the fort (buffer zone) as an interface for growth; and build the capacity of WCLA and its partners.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari also attended the signing ceremony and appreciated the efforts done by the FDA.