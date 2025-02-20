France, Pakistan strengthen ties with resumed direct flights: French Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey has said that the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) direct flights between Islamabad and Paris on January 10, this year marks a major step forward in strengthening ties between France and Pakistan.

The ambassador said resumption of flights is a testament to the strong relationship between the two countries, reflecting their commitment to enhancing connectivity and cooperation.

He said the PIA's decision to choose Paris as its first European destination for resumed operations underscores the importance of this partnership.

Niclolas said the flights will operate twice a week, offering convenient travel options for passengers. PIA has also partnered with Air France-KLM, providing connections to 21 European destinations with streamlined check-in and baggage handling.

He highlighted this new route is expected to boost economic and cultural exchange between Pakistan, Europe, and beyond.

With reduced travel times and competitive pricing, passengers will benefit from increased convenience and affordability.

He further stated the resumption of direct flights follows a sustained effort by PIA, the Pakistani government, and the civil aviation sector to meet European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards. This achievement demonstrates Pakistan's commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards in its aviation industry.

The ambassador said that as PIA expands its European operations, it is likely to require additional aircraft. European manufacturers, such as Airbus and ATR, are well-represented in PIA's fleet and are poised to support the airline's future growth.

In concluding remarks he said the resumed direct flights between Islamabad and Paris mark a significant milestone in the strengthening of France-Pakistan ties, fostering greater cooperation and exchange in the years to come.