France, Pakistan Strengthen Ties With Resumed Direct Flights: French Ambassador
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey has said that the resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) direct flights between Islamabad and Paris on January 10, this year marks a major step forward in strengthening ties between France and Pakistan.
The ambassador said resumption of flights is a testament to the strong relationship between the two countries, reflecting their commitment to enhancing connectivity and cooperation.
He said the PIA's decision to choose Paris as its first European destination for resumed operations underscores the importance of this partnership.
Niclolas said the flights will operate twice a week, offering convenient travel options for passengers. PIA has also partnered with Air France-KLM, providing connections to 21 European destinations with streamlined check-in and baggage handling.
He highlighted this new route is expected to boost economic and cultural exchange between Pakistan, Europe, and beyond.
With reduced travel times and competitive pricing, passengers will benefit from increased convenience and affordability.
He further stated the resumption of direct flights follows a sustained effort by PIA, the Pakistani government, and the civil aviation sector to meet European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards. This achievement demonstrates Pakistan's commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards in its aviation industry.
The ambassador said that as PIA expands its European operations, it is likely to require additional aircraft. European manufacturers, such as Airbus and ATR, are well-represented in PIA's fleet and are poised to support the airline's future growth.
In concluding remarks he said the resumed direct flights between Islamabad and Paris mark a significant milestone in the strengthening of France-Pakistan ties, fostering greater cooperation and exchange in the years to come.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo
Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Benazir national men & Women throwball championship concludes in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Capital Police bust three-member, recover stolen vehicle worth mls6 minutes ago
-
France, Pakistan strengthen ties with resumed direct flights: French Ambassador6 minutes ago
-
District Emergency Board meeting held16 minutes ago
-
15 criminals netted16 minutes ago
-
Int’l Mother Language Day to be marked on Feb 2116 minutes ago
-
US consul general visits Sargodha University16 minutes ago
-
IHC orders to release 120 PTI activists in Nov 26 riots case16 minutes ago
-
Association for artists 'Fankar Ghar' launched26 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held to control forest fire26 minutes ago
-
Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway project back on track: Ahsan Iqbal26 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation & book festival at MC Middle School Khanewal36 minutes ago