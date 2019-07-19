UrduPoint.com
France Provides Euro 50 Million (9 Billion Pkr) Soft Loan

Fri 19th July 2019

Secretary, Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Mr. Noor Ahmed; Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Marc Barety, and Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD), Jacky AMPROU signed the *Credit Facility Agreement worth Euros 50 million and a grant agreement of Euros 0.2 million for Rehabilitation of Dargai and Chitral Hydropower Projects

*Malakand and Chitral are one of the remotest districts of KhyberPakhtunkhwa. The project will upgrade the obsolete and vulnerable machinerywith the state-of-the art-technology, enhance the capacity of the existing Power Stations of Dargai and Chitral, thus enhancing generation,transmission, and distribution of electricity keeping in view the futurerequirements of the region.

The project will contribute towards the Government of Pakistan's strategyfor utilizing the available renewable energy sources for power generationand enhancing their capacities.France through the French Agency for Development is working in Pakistanproviding technical and financial support in energy sector where Euros 315m financial support has been committed since 2016.

