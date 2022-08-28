France ready to support flood victims of Pakistan: Macron

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday while expressing solidarity with the flood victims of Pakistan said that his country was ready to provide help.

On his Twitter handle, the French president said that their thought went to the people in Pakistan who had been facing terrible floods with countless people missing.

"Our thoughts go out to the Pakistani people facing terrible floods, to the families of the countless people missing and to the populations affected. France stands ready to provide help," he posted.