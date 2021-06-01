UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France-returned Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:56 PM

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

Police have taken the body of the woman into custody and shifted it to hospital for autopsy and is conducting raids to arrest the suspect namely Samad who recently came in Lahore from France.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) A France-returned man allegedly killed his wife for unknown reasons, a local tv reported on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Gulnaz Bibi.

According to the police, a man namely Samad allegedly killed his wife and informed his father-in-law that he had killed his wife.

Police conducted raid after receiving information and saw that the family was burying the woman secretly. However, the suspected fled the scene. Police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital for autopsy. Police informed the parents of the woman who belonged to Afghanistan.

The police was conducting raids to arrest the suspect and investigation the cause of murder.

Related Topics

Murder Afghanistan Police Wife Man Women Family TV

Recent Stories

UAE to host FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup 202 ..

16 minutes ago

Young girl shot dead in sargodha

9 minutes ago

No One Going to 'Sanitize' Russian-US Agenda Ahead ..

9 minutes ago

Japan to Begin COVID-19 Vaccinations at Workplaces ..

9 minutes ago

Seoul Wants to Revive Tourism to North Korea's Mou ..

11 minutes ago

Russia, Mongolia Oppose Indo-Pacific Region Concep ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.