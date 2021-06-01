France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

Police have taken the body of the woman into custody and shifted it to hospital for autopsy and is conducting raids to arrest the suspect namely Samad who recently came in Lahore from France.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) A France-returned man allegedly killed his wife for unknown reasons, a local tv reported on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Gulnaz Bibi.

According to the police, a man namely Samad allegedly killed his wife and informed his father-in-law that he had killed his wife.

Police conducted raid after receiving information and saw that the family was burying the woman secretly. However, the suspected fled the scene. Police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital for autopsy. Police informed the parents of the woman who belonged to Afghanistan.

The police was conducting raids to arrest the suspect and investigation the cause of murder.