France returns smuggled precious artifacts to Pakistan

France has returned back all smuggled precious and historical artifacts to Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) France has returned back all smuggled precious and historical artifacts to Pakistan.These artifacts were smuggled from Pakistan.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had issued special directives to Pakistani diplomats to take this matter up with the related authorities for returning the smuggled precious and historical artifacts to Pakistan.

After vigorous efforts, now France government has sent back 443 precious artifacts to Pakistan.France government has handed over these artifacts to Pakistan embassy.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also thanked to France government for returning precious artifacts to Pakistan upon request.