UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Returns Smuggled Precious Artifacts To Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 03:20 PM

France returns smuggled precious artifacts to Pakistan

France has returned back all smuggled precious and historical artifacts to Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) France has returned back all smuggled precious and historical artifacts to Pakistan.These artifacts were smuggled from Pakistan.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had issued special directives to Pakistani diplomats to take this matter up with the related authorities for returning the smuggled precious and historical artifacts to Pakistan.

After vigorous efforts, now France government has sent back 443 precious artifacts to Pakistan.France government has handed over these artifacts to Pakistan embassy.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also thanked to France government for returning precious artifacts to Pakistan upon request.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi France All From Government

Recent Stories

Russia's State Duma Adopts Statement on Economic M ..

4 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Five Rescuers rewarded in Faisalabad

24 seconds ago

Zero-rating regime should continue till placement ..

25 seconds ago

Government is creating confusion in every matter a ..

27 seconds ago

SHC dismisses Dr Asim Hussain plea for making CCP ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.