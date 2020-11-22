PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry has condemned harsh statements against President Emmanuel Macron made by Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

Mazari wrote on Twitter that "Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews - Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won't) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification."

Commenting on the tweet, a spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Pakistan should engage in dialogue based on respect.

"A member of the Pakistani government spoke today on social networks in deeply shocking and insulting terms towards the President of the Republic and our country," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Le Parisien newspaper, adding that "Pakistan must rectify these remarks."

France vowed to ramp up the fight against radical Islamism and terrorism after the recent religiously-motivated attacks that included beheadings in Nice and Paris.