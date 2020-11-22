UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France 'Shocked' By 'Deeply Insulting' Comments Made By Pakistan's Human Rights Minister

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:20 AM

France 'Shocked' by 'Deeply Insulting' Comments Made by Pakistan's Human Rights Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) The French Foreign Ministry has condemned harsh statements against President Emmanuel Macron made by Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

Mazari wrote on Twitter that "Macron is doing to Muslims what the Nazis did to the Jews - Muslim children will get ID numbers (other children won't) just as Jews were forced to wear the yellow star on their clothing for identification."

Commenting on the tweet, a spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Pakistan should engage in dialogue based on respect.

"A member of the Pakistani government spoke today on social networks in deeply shocking and insulting terms towards the President of the Republic and our country," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Le Parisien newspaper, adding that "Pakistan must rectify these remarks."

France vowed to ramp up the fight against radical Islamism and terrorism after the recent religiously-motivated attacks that included beheadings in Nice and Paris.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Nice Paris Muslim Jew Government

Recent Stories

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

9 hours ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

9 hours ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

9 hours ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

10 hours ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.