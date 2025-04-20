- Home
- Pakistan
- France, Spain & UAE diaspora call for land rights, special courts, one-window investment facility at ..
France, Spain & UAE Diaspora Call For Land Rights, Special Courts, One-window Investment Facility At Overseas Convention
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Business Forum France, Mohammad Ibrahim Dar, has termed the recently held Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad a welcoming initiative that signifies a major step toward ensuring protection and investment opportunities for Pakistanis living abroad.
Speaking at a luncheon hosted by Ghulam Mustafa Malik, the Focal Person to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Secretary Information & Broadcasting of Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Dar emphasized the urgent need for establishing special courts in all four provinces, as well as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, to address land-grabbing cases faced by overseas Pakistanis. He also called for the creation of a one-window operation consisting of all relevant departments to streamline investment procedures for overseas investors.
The event was attended by a large number of senior journalists from Islamabad’s electronic and print media, as well as key figures including Ayaz Abbasi, Secretary General of Pak Federation Spain, and Sohail Mumtaz, a prominent businessman based in the UAE.
In his remarks, Ghulam Mustafa Malik welcomed the guests and lauded the active participation of overseas Pakistanis in the three-day convention, which contributed to its overall success. He said that Pakistanis living abroad are the backbone of the national economy, and the government is committed to creating a favorable investment climate for them.
Mohammad Ibrahim Dar highlighted that despite challenges, the diaspora continues to prioritize investment in Pakistan. However, he warned that unresolved systemic issues may discourage future generations from engaging economically with the country, stressing the need for immediate institutional attention.
Speaking on the occasion, Ayaz Abbasi appreciated the government’s initiative and expressed hope that the next Overseas Convention would be even more meaningful and productive. “We are proud to be Pakistani and are committed to contributing to our country’s progress through investment,” he said, adding that it was heartening to see not just investors, but also middle-class and working-class overseas Pakistanis taking part in the convention.
UAE-based businessman Sohail Mumtaz described the convention as a clear message from the government, military, and establishment that Pakistan is open for business and offers great potential for investment.
During the event, the distinguished guest Mohammad Ibrahim Dar was presented with a bouquet on behalf of Zafar Mehmood Qazi and Javed Shehzad(Late) by Khuram Shehzad, as a gesture of warm welcome.
The event concluded with the cutting of a birthday cake for Ghulam Mustafa Malik, who received warm congratulations and well-wishes from the attendees.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 injuries in Faisalabad incidents5 minutes ago
-
France, Spain & UAE diaspora call for land rights, special courts, one-window investment facility at ..5 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare: Rana Munawar15 minutes ago
-
VC stresses ownership of Institutional, Provincial Resources15 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security at churches15 minutes ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss ties15 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, stolen motorbikes recovered15 minutes ago
-
Foreign dignitary’s arrival prompts strict security on express highway15 minutes ago
-
Governor KP extends Easter greetings, emphasizes peace, tolerance, unity25 minutes ago
-
R.Y Khan launches 5-day anti-polio campaign25 minutes ago
-
Woman dies in road accident25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s health sector producing good research that needs to be implemented: Mustafa Kamal25 minutes ago