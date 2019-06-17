France to collaborate with NAVTTC for development of TVET sector

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with the government of France would take necessary steps for the development of TVET Sector

It was decided during a meeting held here between the a 2-member delegation from France led by Higher Education Attach, Sebastien Cartier with the chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan, and Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan, a press release on Monday said.

Both the dignitaries also discussed various areas of collaboration for uplift of skill sector of Pakistan.

"Investment in our human capital is the only path towards economic development. Right now we are facing huge issues in terms of labor productivity, capacity building and quality of training and to overcome these challenges it is imperative we create a stable and market-based technical and vocational education and training (TVET) mechanism", said the Chairman during the meeting.

The importance of the TVET sector was the greatest for a country like Pakistan where more than 60 per cent of its people comprises youth below the age of 30, he added.

The Chairman briefed the delegation on the initiatives of NAVTTC and TVET Task Force for successful implementation of TVET reform agendas.

The present government was giving high priority to development of the TVET sector and to bring it at par with international standards for both the productive engagement of youth and achievement of industrial growth, the chairman said.

The delegation appreciated the steps being taken by NAVTTC to boost the skill sector of Pakistan and expressed their desire to enhance collaboration in the near future in such fields as curricula development, joint degree programs, and working towards development of internationally recognized qualifications.