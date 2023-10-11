France to organize the 2nd edition of “Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour” in Lahore, Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Following the success of the first edition in Lahore and Islamabad, the “Choose France Pakistan – education

Tour” is back in 2023 to explore Lahore and Karachi. The program includes a wide range of fields such as management, engineering, humanities, finance, business and sciences. Eleven top-notch French universities are part of the delegation, such as Sciences Po Paris, Centrale Nantes, and EDHEC.

“Choose France Pakistan-Education Tour” is a government initiative from France, organized by the French

Embassy in Pakistan, Campus France Pakistan, and their local partners, to promote studying in France.

The 2 Education fairs to be organized in Lahore on October 17 and in Karachi on October 19, will give the opportunity to students to interact directly with French universities, learn more about the 1700 programs taught in English at the Bachelor and Master levels, and get details about the 183 scholarship programs available for

Pakistani students.

This year, four French business schools are part of the delegation.

According to the latest Financial Times world rankings, French business schools are still topping the ranking. For example, the four best Masters in Finance Pre-experience 2023 is French; among the five best Masters in Management 2023, three are French, including the one ranked No. 1.

For MBA and Executive Education, a French institution is ranked in the top position: INSEAD, an institution with a large alumni network in Pakistan.

During this “Choose France Pakistan – Education Tour”, French delegates will also visit Pakistani universities to

discuss partnership opportunities to strengthen the academic cooperation between France and Pakistan in the

area of business & management, sciences & engineering, and social & political sciences.

Campus France is a French public organization under the umbrella of the French Ministry of Higher Education

and Research and the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, which provides official and free counseling

and support to international students who are looking forward to pursuing higher studies in France. In Pakistan, Campus France is officially represented in Islamabad and Lahore; the office in Karachi is to be opened

in 2024. To contact Campus France Pakistan, visit the website https://www.pakistan.campusfrance.org/ or send

an email to pakistan@campusfrance.org

List of French universities includes Sciences and Engineering: EPITA, ESTP, Centrale Nantes, IMT Atlantique, Université de Nantes/Polytech Nantes- Business and Management: EDHEC, ESDES, IESEG, KEDGE.

Social sciences and humanities Sciences Po Paris Practical information:

Schedule of the Education fairs: Lahore on 17 October at FAST-NUCES campus, from 1.00 pm to 6.00 pm

Karachi on 19 October at Avari Towers Hotel, from 1.00 pm to 6.00 pm.