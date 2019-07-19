UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Provide Financial Assistance For Chitral, Dargai Hydropower Plants Rehabilitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

France to provide financial assistance for Chitral, Dargai hydropower plants rehabilitation

France government would provide financial assistance 50 million Euros as loan and 0.2 million Euros as grant for rehabilitation of Chitral and Dargai hydropower plants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :France government would provide financial assistance 50 million Euros as loan and 0.2 million Euros as grant for rehabilitation of Chitral and Dargai hydropower plants.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Noor Ahmed, Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Marc Bar�ty, Ambassador of France, and Jacky AMPROU, Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD), signed the credit facility agreement worth Euros 50 million (Rs9 billion) and the grant agreement worth 0.2 million Euros (Rs36 million) to finance the rehabilitation of Chitral and Dargai Hydropower plants.

The funding would help modernization of the two hydropower plants, as well as the up-gradation of their generation capacity from 20MW to 22MW for Dargai HPP and from 1MW to 5 MW for Chitral HPP.

The objective of the project is to provide adequate facilities for the power generation, transmission and distribution to meet current and future needs of Chitral and Malakand regions.

This will also result in industrial, agricultural and economic development of the regions.

France, through the French Agency for Development, is providing technical and financial support in energy and urban development sector in Pakistan, where 610 million Euros financial support has been committed since 2016, the press release further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan France Chitral Malakand Dargai 2016 From Government Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Livestock show on Aug 2 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

AJK observes 72nd accession to Pakistan day anniv ..

1 minute ago

Putin Refutes Rumors That Floods in Irkutsk Region ..

1 minute ago

Former South African president Jacob Zuma pulls ou ..

2 minutes ago

Strasburg shines at the plate as Nationals beat Br ..

43 minutes ago

KP Govt ensures free, fair elections in FATA: Shau ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.