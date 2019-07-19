France to provide financial assistance for Chitral, Dargai hydropower plants rehabilitation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :France government would provide financial assistance 50 million Euros as loan and 0.2 million Euros as grant for rehabilitation of Chitral and Dargai hydropower plants.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Noor Ahmed, Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Marc Bar�ty, Ambassador of France, and Jacky AMPROU, Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD), signed the credit facility agreement worth Euros 50 million (Rs9 billion) and the grant agreement worth 0.2 million Euros (Rs36 million) to finance the rehabilitation of Chitral and Dargai Hydropower plants.

The funding would help modernization of the two hydropower plants, as well as the up-gradation of their generation capacity from 20MW to 22MW for Dargai HPP and from 1MW to 5 MW for Chitral HPP.

The objective of the project is to provide adequate facilities for the power generation, transmission and distribution to meet current and future needs of Chitral and Malakand regions.

This will also result in industrial, agricultural and economic development of the regions.

France, through the French Agency for Development, is providing technical and financial support in energy and urban development sector in Pakistan, where 610 million Euros financial support has been committed since 2016, the press release further said.