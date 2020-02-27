UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France, US And Russia Issue Security Alert For Their Citizens In New Delhi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 04:01 PM

France, US and Russia issue security alert for their citizens in New Delhi

France and Russia have issued security alert for their citizens in the Indian capital after 34 people were killed in violent clashes between pro and anti-Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in North-East Delhi in the last couple of days, reported Kashmir Media Service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :France and Russia have issued security alert for their citizens in the Indian capital after 34 people were killed in violent clashes between pro and anti-Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in North-East Delhi in the last couple of days, reported Kashmir Media Service.

The US Embassy in New Delhi in its security advisory asked the US citizens in India to "exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations" in North-East Delhi and "avoid all areas where protests are being held".

Protests broke out in Delhi after the BJP government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which fast-tracks citizenship of persecuted religious minorities of three countries in India's neighborhood � Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

In the last two days, both anti and pro-CAA protesters clashed in several areas of North-East Delhi, resulting in 23 deaths so far.

The US embassy asked its citizens to monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. It also asked US citizens to avoid locations where heavy traffic or road closures or protests are expected, and to keep a low profile and follow the instructions of local authorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Afghanistan Bangladesh Russia France Metro Road Traffic Alert New Delhi Citizenship Media All Government

Recent Stories

Law and order situation is good in Astore: DC

3 minutes ago

FNC Defence Affairs Committee Chairman discusses c ..

19 minutes ago

LG Uplus signs global partnership on AR solutions

6 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaud ..

3 minutes ago

Postings in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fe ..

3 minutes ago

Asian Champions League games postponed over virus

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.