France’s Sorbonne University Awards ‘PhD In Computer Networking’ To Pakistani Student Imran Syed
Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) The Sorbonne University of France has awarded the “PhD in Computer Networking” degree to Muhammad Imran Syed, a brilliant Pakistani student hailing from remote Nauranga village of Mianwali District.
Syed Aqeel Hussain Shah, Press Attaché, French Embassy Islamabad, a proud father was among the audience at the University’s auditorium witnessing his son to receive the degree.
Imran Syed successfully defended his PhD thesis on September 5, 2023.
After obtaining BSc in Telecom Engineering from Bahria University Islamabad with silver medal, he earned his first MSC in mobile and Satellite Communications with distinction in his research paper on 4g, from the University of Glamorgan, Wales, United Kingdom, and the second in same field under a scholarship from the European Institute of Technology (EIT), spending one year in Berlin, Germany and the second one at Sorbonne, France.
Soon after his second Masters, he was fortunately selected against only one post of PhD in Computer Networking at the Sorbonne University Paris on scholarship.
During three years of PhD, his five research papers were approved, presented in conferences and published in different international journals.
Imran Syed is the grandson of a well-known educationist of Mianwali District late Headmaster Atta Muhammad Shah.
