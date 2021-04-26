Franchise of cellular company looted at gunpoint

Three armed robbers looted cash at gun point from a franchise of cellular company near Old Post Office here on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Three armed robbers looted cash at gun point from a franchise of cellular company near Old Post Office here on Monday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers forcedly entered into franchise of a cellular company.

They held the staff hostage at gun point and looted cash over Rs 500,000 from the office.

The local people staged protect demonstration on rising incidents of robbery and dacoity incidents in the city.

It is pertinent to mention here that the franchise office was situated near to Model Town police station, however, police have registered the case and started investigations.