Franchised PTI Collapsed Today: Senior Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her gratitude to the people of Punjab and Lahore, stating that the “franchise PTI” has collapsed today as it stands rejected by the public.
She remarked, “It would have been better if internal matters were resolved privately. The people of Punjab are aligned with Pakistan’s and the province’s progress.” She further commented, “‘Al-Jihad’ has fallen victim to chaos and disruption. Bushra Bibi and Aleema Baji are both missing, and soon there will be news of Ali Amin Gandapur’s disappearance as well.”
Marriyum Aurangzeb added that Bushra Bibi and Aleema Baji have sidelined the PTI founder. “The instigator is behind bars.
First, he was involved in looting the nation, and now he has been busy spreading unrest. They have always advocated for shutting the country down and acted upon it. Half of their so-called revolution was arrested before it even began, while the other half fled. Neither the revolution arrived, nor did Khan escape accountability. One thing is clear: the public has distanced themselves from chaos and disruption,” she remarked.
She emphasized that resources meant for healthcare and relief in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were once again misused for actions against the state.
Concluding her remarks, Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Thankfully, today marks the end of the so-called revolution drama. However, given their shamelessness, one can never be too sure.”
