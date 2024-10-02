Franklin Covey trains HEC Officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) HEC's National academy of Higher education (NAHE) has organized a Professional Development Program entitled “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” in collaboration with FranklinCovey which is the world leader in helping organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior, often the most difficult challenge any organization faces.

According to the HEC, a group of 20 deputy directors from different HEC divisions attended the day-long programme, aimed to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Nabila Kamrani of the Franklin Covey was the resource person who elaborated the effectiveness of these habits for personal and professional development.

Mr. Sulaiman Ahmad, NAHE was the chief guest in the closing ceremony.

He said that NAHE has planned various customized trainings for all HEC employees.

He hoped that the program will help HEC officers in carrying out their responsibilities in a more effective manner.

He thanked the resource person for chalking out and delivering a customized program for the participants.

It is worth mentioning here that Franklin Covey based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a coaching company which provides training and assessment services in the areas of leadership, individual effectiveness, and business execution for organizations and individuals. For nearly three decades FranklinCovey has been the world’s most trusted provider of educational leadership programs and culture changing processes.

Franklin Covey has been training leaders, educators and employees as it has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 150 countries for over 30 years in 24 languages.

It has been honored with numerous awards for the quality of its offerings and many of its book have achieved national or worldwide best-seller’s status.