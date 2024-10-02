Franklin Covey Trains HEC Officers
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) HEC's National academy of Higher education (NAHE) has organized a Professional Development Program entitled “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” in collaboration with FranklinCovey which is the world leader in helping organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior, often the most difficult challenge any organization faces.
According to the HEC, a group of 20 deputy directors from different HEC divisions attended the day-long programme, aimed to enhance their skills and knowledge.
Nabila Kamrani of the Franklin Covey was the resource person who elaborated the effectiveness of these habits for personal and professional development.
Mr. Sulaiman Ahmad, NAHE was the chief guest in the closing ceremony.
He said that NAHE has planned various customized trainings for all HEC employees.
He hoped that the program will help HEC officers in carrying out their responsibilities in a more effective manner.
He thanked the resource person for chalking out and delivering a customized program for the participants.
It is worth mentioning here that Franklin Covey based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a coaching company which provides training and assessment services in the areas of leadership, individual effectiveness, and business execution for organizations and individuals. For nearly three decades FranklinCovey has been the world’s most trusted provider of educational leadership programs and culture changing processes.
Franklin Covey has been training leaders, educators and employees as it has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 150 countries for over 30 years in 24 languages.
It has been honored with numerous awards for the quality of its offerings and many of its book have achieved national or worldwide best-seller’s status.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Sanaullah for stern action against PTI's tactics15 seconds ago
-
BVH receives five corneas from Sri Lanka29 seconds ago
-
11 criminals arrested32 seconds ago
-
17 Kashmiris killed by Indian troops including one child in September in IIOJK38 seconds ago
-
Over 5,000 cases resolved at LHC Multan Bench in last 24 days10 minutes ago
-
PMC, PDC students shine at National Research Conferences in September 202410 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life21 minutes ago
-
Dastgir vows to address concerns of all parties on 'Constitutional Reforms'21 minutes ago
-
Heavy police deployed in city31 minutes ago
-
Dengue's highest attack, 118 new cases, one more fatality reported50 minutes ago
-
POs among five suspects held; illegal weapons recovered50 minutes ago
-
Super six archery tournament starts in Katlang1 hour ago