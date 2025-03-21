Open Menu

Fraud Case: Court Dismisses Post-arrest Bail Plea Of Constable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Fraud case: Court dismisses post-arrest bail plea of constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Friday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of a constable, accused of fraud, due to non-prosecution.

Judge Muhammad Faisal Ahmad heard the post-arrest bail petition and ruled that the bail plea could not proceed as the accused’s counsel had failed to appear for multiple hearings.

During the proceedings, the complainant’s counsel, Advocate Rana Almas, argued that Abdul Razzaq, a police constable, had defrauded the complainant, Sarfaraz, of Rs. 6 million by falsely promising a job for his brother in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

1 hour ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

1 hour ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

2 hours ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

2 hours ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

2 hours ago
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

3 hours ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

3 hours ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

3 hours ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan