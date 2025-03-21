Fraud case: Court dismisses post-arrest bail plea of constable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Friday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of a constable, accused of fraud, due to non-prosecution.

Judge Muhammad Faisal Ahmad heard the post-arrest bail petition and ruled that the bail plea could not proceed as the accused’s counsel had failed to appear for multiple hearings.

During the proceedings, the complainant’s counsel, Advocate Rana Almas, argued that Abdul Razzaq, a police constable, had defrauded the complainant, Sarfaraz, of Rs. 6 million by falsely promising a job for his brother in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).