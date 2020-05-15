Fraud case registered against Railways police DSP

The Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) Lahore have registered a fraud case about selling a car on fake papers against three Railways employees including DSP Mehar Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) Lahore have registered a fraud case about selling a car on fake papers against three Railways employees including DSP Mehar Iqbal.

The case was filed on the request of Waqas Ali of Chah Miran, who had submitted an application to the Railways police station against the three employees.

He alleged that the employees sold him a Honda Insight car No ET-669, Model 2011 and Registered 2015 for Rs 1,500,000 on fake papers.

The applicant nominated the DSP, constable driver Mehmood and Office Superintendent Makhdoom Nawazash.

The PRP has initiated investigation after registering of an FIR.