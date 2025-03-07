Fraud Exposed: Car Theft Hoax Foiled
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM
Islamabad Capital police have taken legal action against a citizen who made a hoax call regarding a car theft incident in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police have taken legal action against a citizen who made a hoax call regarding a car theft incident in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station.
A police spokesperson told APP on Thursday that a citizen, Tahseen-ul-Haq, contacted the Pucar-15 emergency helpline, claiming that his car had been stolen.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Muhammad Jawad Tariq, took strict notice of the incident and directed senior officials to conduct a merit-based investigation and submit a report.
A police team, along with senior officers, rushed to the reported location and conducted a thorough investigation, including the examination of CCTV footage.
It was soon revealed that the claim was false, prompting legal action against the caller.
The accused was arrested, and a case was registered against him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to fabricating the car theft incident after making a false call to the police helpline.
DIG Tariq has urged citizens to refrain from making hoax calls to emergency helplines, emphasizing that such false reports not only waste police resources but also put lives at risk.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NEPRA announces cut in power tariff nationwide under monthly FCA16 minutes ago
-
BJP’s Hindutva agenda cannot change ground realities in IIOJK: APHC2 hours ago
-
SP Potohar holds khuli kachehri at Police Lines2 hours ago
-
CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey2 hours ago
-
Govt unveils Ramazan Relief package for low and middle income families2 hours ago
-
Police foils truck robbery2 hours ago
-
First printing museum to be inaugurated soon: Jam Ikram2 hours ago
-
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days21 minutes ago
-
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..12 minutes ago
-
Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku12 minutes ago
-
Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers12 minutes ago