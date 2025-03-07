Open Menu

Fraud Exposed: Car Theft Hoax Foiled

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

Fraud exposed: car theft hoax foiled

Islamabad Capital police have taken legal action against a citizen who made a hoax call regarding a car theft incident in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital police have taken legal action against a citizen who made a hoax call regarding a car theft incident in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station.

A police spokesperson told APP on Thursday that a citizen, Tahseen-ul-Haq, contacted the Pucar-15 emergency helpline, claiming that his car had been stolen.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Muhammad Jawad Tariq, took strict notice of the incident and directed senior officials to conduct a merit-based investigation and submit a report.

A police team, along with senior officers, rushed to the reported location and conducted a thorough investigation, including the examination of CCTV footage.

It was soon revealed that the claim was false, prompting legal action against the caller.

The accused was arrested, and a case was registered against him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to fabricating the car theft incident after making a false call to the police helpline.

DIG Tariq has urged citizens to refrain from making hoax calls to emergency helplines, emphasizing that such false reports not only waste police resources but also put lives at risk.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

16 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

16 minutes ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

1 hour ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

21 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

21 minutes ago
 Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death a ..

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

21 minutes ago
 Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: ..

Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..

12 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Paki ..

Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

21 minutes ago
 Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway n ..

Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku

12 minutes ago
 Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan