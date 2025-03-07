Fraud exposed: car theft hoax foiled

Islamabad Capital police have taken legal action against a citizen who made a hoax call regarding a car theft incident in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station

A police spokesperson told APP on Thursday that a citizen, Tahseen-ul-Haq, contacted the Pucar-15 emergency helpline, claiming that his car had been stolen.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Muhammad Jawad Tariq, took strict notice of the incident and directed senior officials to conduct a merit-based investigation and submit a report.

A police team, along with senior officers, rushed to the reported location and conducted a thorough investigation, including the examination of CCTV footage.

It was soon revealed that the claim was false, prompting legal action against the caller.

The accused was arrested, and a case was registered against him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to fabricating the car theft incident after making a false call to the police helpline.

DIG Tariq has urged citizens to refrain from making hoax calls to emergency helplines, emphasizing that such false reports not only waste police resources but also put lives at risk.

