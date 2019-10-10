UrduPoint.com
Fraud In NHA Reaches Its Peak As Officers Take Heavy Interest On Public Fund

PTI's government, which came to power on the slogan of bringing change in the country has completely failed to prevent corruption in National Highway Authority

The official documents revealed that the corrupt officers of National Highway Authority had given Rs nine billion loan on heavy interest to Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).

The amount was allocated for construction of highways and roads from national exchequer.On one side ZTBL was giving 17 percent interest to the corrupt officers of NHA, which they put in their pockets but on the other hand the bank is offering loan to the farmers on 14 percent interest rate.The corrupt mafia of NHA has also made federal minister Murad Saeed by keeping him in the dark on the matter .

The amount was allocated for construction of highways and roads from national exchequer.On one side ZTBL was giving 17 percent interest to the corrupt officers of NHA, which they put in their pockets but on the other hand the bank is offering loan to the farmers on 14 percent interest rate.The corrupt mafia of NHA has also made federal minister Murad Saeed by keeping him in the dark on the matter .

Only three persons including Chairman NHA, Secretary Communications and Chairman of ZTBL know the issue completely , even they did not inform other officers about it .By giving loan to ZTBL from national kitty , the dishonest gang not only violated the law of the country but also went against the rules of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).Whenever public funds for the construction and wear and tear of highways , the team of crooked officers give the amount on heavy interest which they take away to their personal banks accounts.The ZTBL sources also confirmed that Rs 9 billion were deposited in the bank but after earning money from it, they withdrew the amount.

