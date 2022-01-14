Fraud is hallmark of previous governments: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Friday that the CM had directed to hold immediate inquiry of the protest of people against a woman namely Kalsoom Hina in a press conference in Taunsa Press Club on January 6.

According to a handout issued here, the SACM said that the woman hoodwinked and robbed people for giving jobs.

He said that on the notice of CM Punjab police arrested two accused namely Yameen and Tamkeen. The investigation further revealed that main character of this scandal Kalsoom Hina, tried to influence the investigation with the help of a local journalist. Moreover, she was also arrested, when fake posting orders and stamps were found from her house in a raid.

Hasaan Khawar further said the accused was a professional fraudster and complaints were being received against her since 2008.

The Special Assistant said that a case of fraud and forgery of Rs 15 million was registered against her during an interim government in 2018 and added that no one was above the law.

He said that such kinds of fraud and forgeries were the hallmark of the previous governments. For the first time, any CM's office had clarified the situation and denied the allegations with proof, he added.

He said, "PML-N did not bother to answer when they were asked about the Rs 3700 crore deposited in the account of Shahbaz Sharif's mill watchman, Rs 1780 crore in the account of Aslam Cashier and 'Benami Transactions' of Rs 16 billion in the accounts of other 14 employees." He questioned how the price of buses purchased in 2013 during the PML-N's government was 2.5 billion more than the buses purchased in 2021.

He said that a special medical board of 9 senior consultants had been constituted to review the reports of mysterious disease of PML-N's beloved leader Nawaz Sharif so that he could be brought back from abroad.

The SACM said that Nawaz Sharif had an opportunity to face the courts by returning to Pakistan and set an example for his workers.